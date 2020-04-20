The illegal gold mines killing rivers and livelihoods in Ghana
Sixty percent of Ghana’s water bodies are now polluted, largely due to illegal mining activities.
Ghana is the leading producer of gold in Africa and about 35% of it is extracted by small-scale miners, most of them operating illegally.
Over the last few years, the government has been clamping down on their activities, but some communities say they're frustrated that they're not seeing enough change.
Video produced and edited by Sulley Lansah