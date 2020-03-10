Since January 2012, Mali has been facing a violent insurgency against Islamist militants in the north of the country.

But the soldiers on the front line have been growing bitter, accusing their commanders of corruption by sending them to fight with little pay or equipment. Some are even thinking of changing sides.

Their widows and families back home say they have been forgotten by the nation their men died for.

Africa Eye investigates the cycle of death, violence and corruption, and asks: Is there no end in sight?