Thirteen-year-old Joshi has spent his entire life in a British safari park, but he's now being given a new start - and family - in the jungle of Congo-Brazzaville. He was chosen to make the journey because of his calm and gentle nature.

Learning to live in the wild isn't straightforward so he's being trained by two young wild-born gorillas, orphaned when their mothers were killed for bushmeat.

Amos Courage of the Aspinall Foundation says it's hoped he may also be able to steal a few female gorillas from another group: "because mild-mannered gorillas are attractive to females too."

Video by Janet Ball