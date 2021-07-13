Civil society groups in the Kingdom of Eswatini are calling for more protests this week, to push for political reforms on King Mswati III's 30 year-long absolute monarchy. The country which remains under curfew has recently been rocked by a series of protests that turned violent. Dozens were killed and millions of dollars' worth of property damaged. The BBC has been speaking to people across the country who told stories of excessive violence by security forces. Shingai Nyoka reports from Johannesburg.

