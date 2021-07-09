It’s 10 years since South Sudan became the world’s youngest country, having voted to break away from Sudan following two decades of civil war, which ended in 2005.

Two years after independence, a new civil war broke out in 2013, before both sides signed a peace agreement in 2018.

The country is currently facing a humanitarian crisis and there are fears that full-blown conflict could break out once again.

But as many South Sudanese will tell you, there is much more to their country than war.

Video produced by Ashley Lime and Rajni Boddington