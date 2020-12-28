Mozambique attack: Timeline of terror

In March this year Islamist militants attacked the busy town of Palma in the northern tip of Mozambique.

Many Mozambicans and overseas contractors tried to flee on foot and by boat, while others sought refuge in a hotel compound, awaiting rescue.

With compelling eyewitness testimony and mobile phone footage, Catherine Byaruhanga tells the extraordinary stories of those caught up in the attack who were left fighting for survival as the insurgents closed in.

Reporter: Catherine Byaruhanga

Edited by: Michale Onyiego