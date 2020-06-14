President Yoweri Museveni has reimposed a 42-day lockdown after there's been a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections in Uganda.

Several African countries have witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections including Uganda. The third wave seems to be affecting primarily a younger population aged between 20 and 39.

Uganda is also running out of vaccines, hospital beds and oxygen.

Police crackdowns have increased as people have continued to socialise despite curfews.

Produced by Patience.Atuhaire

Edited by Rajni Bottington