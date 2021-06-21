In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denied that there is any hunger in the northern Tigray region, where the UN says more than 350,000 people are living in conditions of famine.

Troops from neighbouring Eritrea, which are supporting Ethiopia’s government forces in Tigray, have been accused of massacres, raping women, and blocking humanitarian aid from reaching the most vulnerable people - charges Eritrea has denied. Back in March, Mr Abiy had promised the Eritreans would leave the region. But he now admits they have not yet done so.

The prime minister also told the BBC his government was working with Sudanese troops in Tigray – but did not explain in what capacity. Mr Abiy had just finished voting in his home village of Beshasha where he is standing to be Member of Parliament in the country’s elections.

