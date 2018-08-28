When most of Uganda's schools were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gloria Tumushabe made a decision to help train young female coders in her country.

Despite being a graduate almost 15,000km (9,300 miles) away at the University of California at Berkeley, Gloria launched Afro Fem Coders - an initiative to remotely train young female coders.

Gloria used some of her own money to fund the initiative as well as attracting donations from her friends. She also attracted experts from Silicon Valley to act as mentors to the students.

Gloria's goal for Afro Fem Coders initiative is to broaden it to other African countries.

