Every year tens of thousands of Ethiopians begin the perilous 2,000km (1,200-mile) trek from their home country to Saudi Arabia, attempting to cross mountains, deserts, the Red Sea and even a war zone.

Some of these migrants describe how they face robbery, extortion and starvation in temperatures of around 50 Celsius.

Many die along the way, while others fall short and end up begging in the streets.

BBC Africa Eye brings you the story of some of those who risk it all.