Fears over 'silent dictatorship' in Chad

It’s been a month since Chad’s President Idriss Déby was killed. His troops worked alongside the French army in the fight against jihadism in Africa.

Chad has been led by a succession of military rulers. Now President Déby’s son, a general, will run the country for 18 months until elections can be held.

But Chadians have taken to the streets, saying they want democracy sooner.

BBC West Africa correspondent Mayeni Jones reports from the capital N’djamena.

Producer: Naomi Scherbel-Ball

Editor: Joe Inwood

Cameraman: Ayo Bello