Teenagers in Abeokuta are keeping the tradition, art, and craft of Adire alive.

Adire production started over a century ago in Abeokuta, the hub of Adire making in Nigeria.

Meaning 'tie and dye', the textile is an indigo-dyed cloth made by Yoruba women using a variety of techniques.

Produced, filmed and edited by Damilola Oduolowu.