Zimbabwean photographer, Tamary Kudita was named Open Photographer of the Year, at the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards.

Her portrait image, titled African Victorian, won in the category which honours single images.

Tamary spoke to BBC Africa's Princess Abumere about using her craft to tell the stories of misrepresented people.

Produced by Princess Abumere

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor