Watamu, on the Kenyan coast, is famous for being home to five out of the seven sea turtle species.

But increased poaching and tourism have meant that green turtles are on the verge of being endangered.

Ocean Trust, a conservation group in Watamu, is engaging the local community and providing alternative means of employment as well as using AI technology in terms of preventing poaching.

Produced, filmed and edited by Njoroge Muigai