What's next for Chad after the army led by Mahamat Déby Itno took over?
There have been opposition protests in Chad against the military transition council. It follows the army's appointment of a civilian prime minister while the opposition wants a full civilian government.
After the killing of President Idriss Deby, the army named his son, a General, as the new leader. Regional powers and France, a key ally of Chad in counterterrorism operations, are pushing for a civilian-military solution.
So what’s next for Chad?
BBC Monitoring analyst: Hellen Abatoni
Video Editor: Gloria Achieng
Executive Producer: Akwasi Sarpong