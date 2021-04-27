There have been opposition protests in Chad against the military transition council. It follows the army's appointment of a civilian prime minister while the opposition wants a full civilian government.

After the killing of President Idriss Deby, the army named his son, a General, as the new leader. Regional powers and France, a key ally of Chad in counterterrorism operations, are pushing for a civilian-military solution.

So what’s next for Chad?

BBC Monitoring analyst: Hellen Abatoni

Video Editor: Gloria Achieng

Executive Producer: Akwasi Sarpong