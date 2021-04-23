Dr. Fasomoyin Oluwaseyi works at the Kamakwie Wesleyan Hospital in the northern region of Sierra Leone.

The hospital serves close to 400,000 people and malaria is the number one killer of children in the region.

It is the only place where patients can receive medical care from a qualified doctor within a 60 mile radius.

According to the government 76 people died from Covid-19 in Sierra Leone during 2020 while 7,000 people die annually from malaria.

The film contains distressing images from the start.

