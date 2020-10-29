Senegal: The HIV success story that’s failing gay men

Senegal has long been praised for its progressive stance on AIDS prevention and today has one of the lowest levels of HIV in Africa.

But despite this success in recent years rates have risen within the gay community – more than one in four are HIV positive.

West Africa Correspondent Ben Hunte reports on the struggle to protect people from HIV in a country where homosexuality is illegal and carries a five-year prison sentence.

Producer Naomi Scherbel-Ball

Filmed by Ayo Bello

Edited by Ben Hunte