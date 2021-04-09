Kenya has been experiencing a shortage of the drugs used to treat HIV.

Supplies of antiretrovirals (ARVs) have been stuck at Mombasa port since January because the donors, USAID, refused to distribute the drugs accusing the government medical supply authority of corruption and mismanagement.

Although that's now resolved, the one and a half million or so Kenyans living with HIV are still struggling to access the medication they need to survive.

