Award-winning, Congolese animation supervisor, Sidney Kombo Kitombo has worked on some of the biggest grossing Hollywood movies including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, Gravity and others.

Sidney, who is currently working at Weta Digital in New Zealand, told BBC Africa about his passion for animation and inspiring young Africans to tell their own stories.

Produced and edited by: Manuella Bonomi, Faith Ilevbare and Adenike Oke