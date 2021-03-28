'My brother died fighting for Senegal’s youth'

Senegal has been experiencing what many say is the worst civil unrest in more than a decade.

Thousands of young people took to the streets earlier this month, in anti-government protests.

The West African nation is usually seen as a model of democracy but the country’s economy has suffered during the pandemic. The World Bank says around one in three young people are out of work or underemployed.

BBC West Africa correspondent Ben Hunte reports from Dakar on why young people have had enough.

Producer: Naomi Scherbel-Ball

Camera and editing: Ayo Bello

