Agaezichi Oliver Joy, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), recently also became a mother.

She describes how she met the love of her life on Facebook and overcame stereotypes faced by women with spinal muscular atrophy.

According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, SMA affects 1 in 10,000 people worldwide.

Filmed and edited by Nnamdi Kelechi Agbanelo.