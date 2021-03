The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world in multiple ways. One of those has been a rise in the number of people exhibiting symptoms of depression.

In South Africa, some people have turned to so-called 'Rage rooms' to help them to cope.

But what are they? And is smashing things up a good way to deal with stress?

Nomsa Maseko went to find out and to engage with her rage.

Filmed and edited by Christian Parkinson