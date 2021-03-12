An Islamist insurgency in north-east Mozambique has driven more than half a million people from their homes in the past year, fleeing abductions and beheadings.

Aid agencies are calling it an urgent and forgotten humanitarian crisis. In a world exclusive, a BBC team reached the besieged town of Palma at the heart of the conflict – the first international journalists to do so.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.