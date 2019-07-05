Members of Ghana’s LGBT community have spoken out about the discrimination they face, after a centre for the community was forced to close amid an anti-gay backlash.

Prominent figures from the African diaspora including Naomi Campbell, Edward Enniful and Idris Elba voiced their support for Ghana’s LGBT community in an open letter. They called for political and cultural leaders to engage in “meaningful and purposeful dialogue” with the community.

Video by Thomas Naadi, Aaron Akinyemi and Sulley Lansah