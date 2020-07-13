Blighted ovum: The reason some women miscarry
Warning: this video has descriptions of miscarriage that some viewers may find upsetting.
Loise Nyagol lost three pregnancies in five years through a condition known as an anembryonic pregnancy, or blighted ovum.
This is when, during pregnancy, the embryo fails to grow leading to a miscarriage at 8-13 weeks.
Despite the devastation she has experienced, Loise is hopeful that one day she will be able to have a baby.
She shared her experience with BBC Life Clinic.
Video editor: Gloria Achieng
Shoot edit: Eugene Osidiana
Reporter: Millicent Akeyo