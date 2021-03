Tessica Brown became known as "Gorilla Glue girl" after going viral when she used an extra strong brand of glue in her hair.

After she launched a fundraiser, Ghanaian-American surgeon Dr Michael K Obeng stepped in to help.

He carried out surgery to remove the glue from Ms Brown's hair free of charge.

Dr Obeng is now warning of the dangers of using the wrong kind of products in the hair.

Video by Aaron Akinyemi.