Souadou Niang started as a cleaner in a renowned hotel in the USA.

Through hard work she rose through the ranks to become one of the top managers of the company.

Years later, she returned to Senegal and opened her own luxury hotel, with 80% of the staff being women that she trained herself.

She told BBC Afrique the secret to her success, and the challenges she had to overcome to realise her dreams.

Reporter: Ata Ahli Ahebla

Video journalist: Late Wodi Lawson