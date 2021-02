They did not know each other and yet, together, they accomplished a “heroic act” in Grenoble, in the south-east of France.

On 21 July 2020, seven immigrants saved two children from a burning flat. Months after the events, the rescuers re-live the critical moments.

Produced by Myriam Laouhari

Filmed by Pierre Bascugnana

Illustrations by George Wafula

Edited by Leone Ouedraogo