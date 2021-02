In 2020, East Africa experienced the worst locust swarms in 70 years.

Billions of insects devoured crops and grazing land, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people in the Horn of Africa.

But a Kenyan NGO, Bug Picture, has come up with a sustainable solution to the problem. It's training, and paying, affected communities to catch the locusts, which are then turned into animal feed and fertiliser.

Filmed and edited by Joe Inwood.