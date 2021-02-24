'Ghana's excitement at getting Covax vaccines'

There is excitement in Ghana at becoming the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative, the One campaign's executive director for Africa has said.

Edwin Ikhuoria told BBC World News the delivery of the vaccine had been long awaited and was welcome news.

The Covax programme was set up by World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) to ensure that coronavirus vaccines are shared fairly among all nations.

Covax is aiming to deliver about two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines globally by the end of the year.