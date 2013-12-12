South Africa has changed the name of Port Elizabeth, a major city in the Eastern Cape province, to Gqeberha.

It is a Xhosa name - so many South Africans who cannot speak the language are having trouble pronouncing it.

Several other towns in the Eastern Cape, the homeland of many Xhosa speakers, have also been changed.

Xhosa, one of South Africa's 11 official languages, has a "click" sound, that can be difficult to master - but the BBC's Pumza Fihlani, a fluent Xhosa speaker, is here to help.