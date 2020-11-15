The new film ‘Namaste wahala’ is a rom-com about an Indian man and a Nigerian woman who fall in love, and how their relationship develops in the face of cultural differences and familial issues.

We speak to two Indians who have also fallen in love with two Nigerians, and ask them if they can relate, and whether there are any similarities between themselves and the film.

Producer: Saidata Sesay

Video editor: Mark Sedgwick

Executive producer: Leone Ouedraogo