Where are Cape Town's great white sharks?

For years, one of South Africa’s great tourist attractions has been the opportunity to see, up close, one of the world’s most fearsome predators - the great white shark.

But barely a single one has been spotted off the coast of Cape Town for two years now – where there used to be hundreds. What’s going on?

Reporter: Andrew Harding Camera and editing: Christian Parkinson

