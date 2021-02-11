Central African Republic: A country under siege

For nearly two months Bangui – the capital of the Central African Republic – has been under siege.

An alliance of rebel groups is attacking convoys of trucks bringing goods into the country – leading to food shortages and price rises.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change, which wants to remove the government, is estimated to control 40 to 60 percent of the country’s territory.

Fighting has led to a security and humanitarian crisis with over 200,000 people having to flee their homes.

Our Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga explains what's going on and how it came to this.

Video producer: Michael Onyiego