Africa Eye has been investigating the treatment of sex workers in Sierra Leone and uncovered a world where many are abused, trafficked and even killed.

In the city of Makeni, a group of sex workers, led by a woman called Lady P, are on a mission to fight for justice and to improve their rights.

Although sex work is not illegal in the country, these women are seen as immoral outcasts and receive little support from the government or society.

And, as Tyson Conteh reports, their survival has been made even more precarious since the coronavirus pandemic.