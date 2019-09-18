Could a vaccine get rid of malaria for good?

Seventeen-year-old Victoline was hospitalised with malaria in 2017. She lives in Kenya, a country that sees around 3.5 million new clinical cases of the disease each year. She wants to know if a vaccine could eradicate it in Africa and stop hundreds of thousands of children dying annually.

"Good health and well-being" is goal three in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, a set of targets announced in 2015 to transform lives around the world by 2030. The UN wants diseases such as malaria to be eradicated by the end of the decade.

This video is part of Project 17, a BBC World Service series produced in collaboration with the Open University, in which 17-year-olds look at progress on the UN's 17 goals. Find programmes and videos here.

Video journalists: Bjorn Rudner, Eleanor Layhe