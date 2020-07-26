Somalia is marking 30 years of conflict. Specifically, it's marking the moment the government of President Siad Barre collapsed in January 1991, setting Somalia on a rapid path to fragmentation and anarchy. In recent years a federal government has begun to make some progress in rebuilding the country and Islamist militants have been pushed out of most major towns. Our Africa correspondent Andrew Harding has been covering Somalia's troubles for over two decades and has just been back to the capital Mogadishu to see what hopes people have for peace.

Producer and editor: Joe Inwood