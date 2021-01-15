The United Nations estimates that around 200 million girls have experienced female genital mutilation.

'Sofia' is one of those girls. She was cut as a child and is now against it.

Despite multiple accounts of trauma caused by female genital mutilation (FGM) in the Tana River region in Kenya there are concerns it's on the rise due to the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Activist, Sadia Hussein, explains how coronavirus has created a favourable environment for a rise in FGM cases.

Produced by Sally Mokaya

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor