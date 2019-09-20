In Kenya, communities are starting to rethink wildlife conservation. Traditional methods often meant moving indigenous people from their land to make way for protected areas and wildlife.

Nashulai, on the edge of Kenya’s world famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, wants to change that. It’s a conservancy where humans and animals live side-by-side, reviving ancient practices.

BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga and video journalist Michael Onyiego went to visit.