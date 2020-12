Kiki, a student from Lagos, Nigeria, can’t wait for 2020 to be over.

Dealing with lockdown, a strike by university lecturers that has set back her education by a year, and then watching as what started as peaceful protests over EndSars turned violent.

This film, by BBC Africa's Joshua Akinyemi, is part of 2020 and Me, a series of films about how the events of 2020 have affected individuals around the world.

Series producer: Dan Curtis