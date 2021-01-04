American financial services company Stripe recently acquired a Nigerian start-up Paystack for a reported $200 million.

Paystack was co-founded by Shola Akinlade in 2016 as a solution for merchants in Nigeria and Ghana to get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world. It now processes over 50% of all web payments in Nigeria, as well as payments for over 60,000 organisations, including FedEx, UPS, South African mobile operator MTN and many others.

So how do young entrepreneurs know when to sell or grow their business? We had some fun with the Paystack co-founder Shola Akinlade.

Produced by Georgie Ndirangu and Miriam O'Donkor