Teaching first-time dads how to change nappies

Tolulope Adeleke wants more fathers to be involved in their babies' lives right from conception.

Having trained as a nurse and a midwife in the UK, Tolulope decided to move to Nigeria and set up antenatal classes for first-time dads in Lagos.

Produced by Chris Ewokor

Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.