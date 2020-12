Doreen Moracha was eight years old when she found out that she was born HIV positive.

She's had to learn how to live with it and about the challenges it brings to everyday life.

As of 2020, 1.5 million Kenyans are living with HIV and 75% of adults with HIV are on antiretroviral treatment.

BBC's Kenya Connects met up with Doreen to hear her story.

Filmed and edited by Victor Muyakane