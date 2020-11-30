South Africa has had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa.

The backbone of the country’s response has been community health workers with a mission to test and identify the infected.

Predominately women, these front line workers navigate the stark inequalities of South Africa to test those in some of the richest neighbourhoods on the continent as well as people living in the poorer townships, where social distancing is hard.

Filmed over six months, this edition of BBC Africa Eye follows Tshego, a nurse and mother from the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, fighting a virus that has brought her face to face with stigma, poverty and corruption.