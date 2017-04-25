Environment award for activist who stopped a new power station in Ghana
A climate activist has been awarded a prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for leading a grassroots campaign to stop a new coal-fired power station being built in Ghana.
Chibeze Ezekiel worked with local communities to highlight the damage the power station would have caused, and persuaded his government that renewable energy was the way forward.
Video produced by Huong Ly and Trystan Young.
Listen to more stories on Newsday.