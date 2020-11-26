Thousands of people have fled the Ethiopian state of Tigray amid a military confrontation between the federal government and the regional ruling party, the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

Ethiopian forces have been deployed along the country's border with Sudan, and there are reports refugees are not being allowed to cross.

The BBC's senior Africa correspondent Anne Soy reports from a camp on the Sudanese side of the border, where aid agencies say they are struggling to cope amid the growing number of refugees.