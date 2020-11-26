Coronavirus in Africa: What you need to know know about the Covid-19 vaccines
Health experts say the only solution to the coronavirus pandemic is a global one with many pinning their hopes on a vaccine as a solution. However, Africa faces unique challenges and more so when it comes to vaccinating the continent.
BBC's Focus on Africa spoke to William Moss, Executive Director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to discuss what vaccines were best suited for use on the continent and why.