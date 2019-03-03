BBC News

Skin condition: 'Psoriasis has made me a stronger person'

Queen Ereba, a Nigerian student, has lived with psoriasis for years, shattering her self-esteem, forcing her to stop her studies and to isolate herself from others.

Eventually, she managed to regain her self-confidence thanks to the support of her family and friends. Queen has managed to treat her symptoms with medication, and has since written a book about her experience.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. This makes the skin build up into bumpy red patches.

