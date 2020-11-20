Ibrahim Omer is a former Eritrean refugee who recently became the first African member of parliament in New Zealand. He is part of the country's Labour Party.

During the election campaign, Mr Ibrahim said he wanted to "fight for people in his previous situation to have better opportunities for a decent life".

He fled Eritrea in 2003, to a refugee camp in neighbouring Sudan.

He then resettled in New Zealand where he worked as a cleaner. Ibrahim saved enough money to study at Victoria University, in Wellington, after which he got into politics.

Mr Ibrahim shares his incredible journey with the BBC's Peter Okwoche.