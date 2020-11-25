Multi-platinum-selling South African singer-songwriter Zahara says gender-based violence is "a pandemic" in her country.

As a survivor of an attack in her twenties, the popular musician has a message to other young women who have been abused: "Do not keep quiet. It will kill you inside."

Named on this year's BBC 100 Women list, Zahara also talks about how she wants to inspire girls to grow up with the idea they can do anything they set their minds to.

